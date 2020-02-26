Johannesburg - A 64-year old woman is one of the three people arrested for the murder of an 84-year old woman believed to have been assaulted and strangled to death on her farm .
Although the body of the elderly woman was found with bruises on her neck and face, Gauteng Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said they were still waiting for the post-mortem results to confirm the cause of death.
Masondo said a farm worker reported for duty at the Elandsfontein farm in Fochville farm on Monday morning looking for his employer.
He is alleged to have knocked many times and became suspicious when he did not receive a response.
"He walked around the house and noted the bedroom window that had been forced open. He immediately informed the next door tenant and they called family members who subsequently notified the police.