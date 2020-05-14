Pensioner, 70, nabbed for stock theft after slaughtered cow is found in car boot

Johannesburg - A 70-year-old man is one of the people who were arrested for stock-theft after a cow that had been skinned and slaughtered was found in the boot of a car he and his accomplices were travelling in. The old man and two other men were busted in the early hours of Tuesday in Graskop, Mpumalanga. Police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said police were busy with their routine patrols when they spotted a heavily loaded white Toyota Corolla. He said officers instructed the driver to stop and upon stopping the vehicle, they searched it and found a large amount of meat stashed in the boot. "Police inquired about the meat but the men failed to give a clear explanation and they were then arrested for stocktheft. Preliminary investigations have since revealed that the trio were allegedly involved in stocktheft activities whereby they slaughtered a cow at Dientjie area then stashed the meat in the car.

The suspect alleged that he was from Northern Cape travelling to Springs. pic.twitter.com/jJvpZxOHzB — MEC Faith Mazibuko (@FaithMazibukoSA) May 14, 2020

"They were on their way to Bushbuckridge before they were intercepted by police."

Hlathi said Isaac Khosa 70, Sibusiso Khosa, 21, as well as 26-year old Gregory Khosa were arrested and charged with stock theft. They appeared at the Graskop Magistrate's Court on Wednesday and were all granted R1500 bail each.

Hlathi said it was not yet know how the old man was related to the two young men and that they were expected to appear again at the same court on May 21.

Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, praised the police for arresting the suspects and thanked officers for their vigilance in the fight against crime even during this challenging time that the country is facing.

"These men and women in blue showed commitment to their work and are the kind of police members that must be commended as they do not take things for granted but verify and thoroughly check information. With such committed and dedicated members, the community can be assured of their safety and that of their property," he said.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police arrested a man and charged him with stock theft after he was was found with 111 sheep in his bakkie.

The man, from the Northern Cape, was travelling to Springs when police nabbed him on the N12 on Thursday morning .

Last month, police in Mmametlhake, Mpumalanga arrested a man after discovering seven livestock which were blindfolded and tied in his bakkie.

