People ‘behaved well’ in run-up to elections

While the elections remained calm, families of two young men wearing political party regalia, killed in Ekurhuleni are demanding justice. Bongani Mkhwanazi, 32, and his friend, Xolani Nzimande, were gunned down on Sunday while they were wearing their party regalia in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

According to Gauteng SAPS, the two were killed in an alleged dispute with people affiliated with the ANC. Police confirmed the arrest following the double murder. The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) this week told Independent Media that it did not think the killing was politically related; but believed it was a road-rage incident. But the family members claimed their loved ones were murdered because of wearing MKP T-shirts. “Saturday Star”, through reliable sources, has established that the suspects who allegedly killed the pair are members of the Ekurhuleni Thathazonke anti-crime unit, an organisation known in Gauteng for recovering stolen and hijacked vehicles and pouncing on drug dealers and criminals overall.

The families of the deceased MKP members said they don't have confidence that justice would be served. Busisiwe Mkhwanazi, Bongani’s aunt, said she was still in disbelief that Bongani, whom she described as helpful and handy, is no more. Bongani leaves behind a son, aged two.

“As a family, we are devastated, and we do not know the motive for the killing. Those who witnessed the double murder told us that the attacker allegedly was unhappy with the MKP T-shirts they were wearing. We want the truth and justice to prevail, though it usually favours the culprits. As a family, we appeal to the government to bring back the death penalty,” said Mkhwanazi. Nzimande was laid to rest on Thursday in KwaZulu Natal, while Mkhwanazi will be buried on Sunday. The four suspects appeared at Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court facing charges of murder. They were denied bail and are currently at Boksburg Correctional Facility. They are expected back in court on June 24.

Ekurhuleni Thathazonke anti-crime unit spokesperson Simphiwe Khumalo said that three of their members were arrested for the double murder. “Police arrested four people in connection with the murder. I can confirm that three of the four suspects are our members and the other man is a civilian who tried to intervene when the deceased persons had a fight with a taxi driver,” said Khumalo He said this was an unfortunate incident that had an element of criminality. He accused the deceased of allegedly pulling an illegal firearm.

“This was self-defence by our members,” Khumalo said. In other parts of the country, two bodies were found near a voting station on Wednesday as millions cast their votes in KwaZulu-Natal. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) KwaZulu Natal provincial electoral officer Ntombifuthi Masinga on Thursday confirmed that two had people died near voting stations at Msinga and Bulwer.

In Gauteng, there were reports of shootings at two voting stations in Tshwane, however, police had not confirmed this. Three weeks ago, during a door-to-door campaign by ANC members in Seshego, Limpopo, fists and rocks flew between members of the ANC and the EFF. Two people aged 2 and 25 were shot; they were later rushed to the hospital. Deputy Provincial Commissioner Policing Major General Fred Kekana, visiting the results centre in Alberton, said in Gauteng, citing there were no protests.