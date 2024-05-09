People must ignore logic not informed by scientific proof, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema on Thursday urged residents of Madibeng in Rustenburg, North West to start voting without emotions. People needed to start listening to superior logic, as opposed to flawed logic not informed by scientific proof.

He said that under an EFF government, South Africans would see a significant difference in the way government operated and provided services to people. “It is important that when we govern, our people see something and even when they know we are not in power, but ge ba bona re garagara (when they see us struggling), they know that ‘these people can be relied on’,” Malema said. The EFF leader said there were unfair recruitment practices at Madibeng Municipality, where people were hired on the basis of their party affiliation.

“Today, in Madibeng, you are only hired when you are an ANC member. If you are not an ANC member, you will never be hired in that municipality.” As an EFF government, they were going to make sure industries such as the mines – and the private sector as a whole – worked for the people. He said crime could only be defeated by fighting poverty, which was reason crime there were high levels of crime in the country.

“The EFF will love you more than the prisoners because by loving you we will be discouraging you from committing crime and going to prison.” Malema said there was a need to prioritise and invest in water and sanitation in the area, as it was important for people to have flushing toilets. “Let me tell you why a flushing toilet is important. It is important because human beings [are different] from animals.

“We can use septic tanks where our people don’t have a sewer system so that our people have a flushing toilet,” he emphasised. On health, Malema said he was baffled as to why the government did not see the need to have clinics operating for 24 hours a day. He said those currently entrusted to lead did not understand how medicine worked, hence their failure to understand the importance of having a clinic that would operate around the clock.