Period sentiment shifting, but stigmatisation and period poverty still prevail in SA, survey reveals

Kotex, a menstrual hygiene product manufacturer, has launched the inaugural “P-Word” Survey on World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2024, aiming to understand women’s interactions with menstrual cycles and societal attitudes. According to the survey, while women’s feelings and experiences with their menstrual cycles appear to be evolving from negative to neutral and even positive, stigma persists in communities.

In addition, South Africa continues to struggle with access to menstrual products and information. Stigmatisation still exists It is revealed that despite initial changes in women’s perception of menstruation, 43% still experience stigmatisation and shame, particularly among those aged 18 and younger.

Thirty-eight percent of women believe religious and cultural beliefs influence their menstrual perceptions and practices, while 12% have negative perceptions. Cultural taboos, such as restrictions on cooking and touching sacred objects and associations with bad luck and impurity, lead to girls staying home during periods. Medical doctor and Kotex brand ambassador Dr Nosipho Mhlanga said the survey also indicated that roughly one in four women were uncomfortable addressing menstruation health issues with their healthcare professionals.

A shift in sentiment A survey of women from various areas revealed that 46.5% felt neutral about their menstrual cycle, while 38.3% felt positive. Only 15.2% felt negative, suggesting a healthier relationship. However, 60% experienced the highest levels of discomfort and pain during their cycle, and 46% felt menstruation affected their daily activities.

“This disconnection between sentiment and discomfort/disruption could indicate that women are used to sweeping any pain or discomfort under the rug and not speaking about it, so we should view this result through a nuanced lens,’’ said Mhlanga. Period poverty prevail The survey further showed that period poverty, which refers to a lack of accessibility and affordability of menstrual products and education, is rife in South Africa, with 39% of women saying that menstrual products were not readily available to them.

Moreover, the vast majority (78%) of respondents admitted to facing financial constraints when purchasing menstrual products. Six in 10 women believed that there was not enough education around menstruation in schools and communities, while one in four women never received any form of menstrual education. Respondents highlighted a need for free or cheaper menstrual products, more initiatives that support girls who have started menstruating, and better menstrual education.

In an effort to address this issue, the brand launched the Stay YOUnique School Programme, an initiative that provides Grade 6 and 7 girls with guidance, empowering them with knowledge and allowing them to embrace menstruation with confidence. In addition, each girl receives a pack of Kotex pads that can be used during this transformative period. Cycle syncing Mhlanga highlighted that when it came to tracking one’s cycle, the majority of women were “winging” it: “While 33% of women use an app or ‘other’ means of tracking their cycle (6%), most women (37%) do not track at all, while 23% only take ‘mental notes’.