Sylvestre Sendacyeye, a Rwanda genocide survivor, and Veronica Phillips, a Holocaust survivor, tell their stories of horror in order to avoid a repeat.

The stories of survivors of the Holocaust in Germany and the Rwandan genocide need to be told in order to prevent such atrocities from happening again. These are the sentiments behind the opening of the permanent exhibition on genocides at the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre on Thursday.

The curated exhibition explores the history of genocide in the 20th century with a focus on the case studies of the Holocaust, where about 6million European Jews were killed by Adolf Hitler and his Nazi Party, and the Rwandan genocide which resulted in the mass slaughter of about 800000 people, mostly of the Tutsi minority.

The stories of Veronica Phillips, a Holocaust survivor, and Sylvestre Sendacyeye, a Rwandan genocide survivor, are part of the exhibition.

Phillips, 93, from Budapest, Hungary, survived three concentration camps in Germany, the “international ghetto” in Budapest and the Death march. Only her mother and brother survived the Holocaust and her father was murdered.

Visitors attend the opening of the permanent exhibition on genocides at the Johannesburg Holocaust and Genocide Centre in Forest Town. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso. Africa News Agency (ANA)

Phillips moved to Joburg after the end of World War II.

Sendacyeye, 39, hid in a church when the Rwandan genocide began on April 20, 1994. He and his two brothers survived. His parents and three other siblings were murdered.

He then came to Joburg in 2000 to receive medical treatment before settling in the city.

Tali Nates, director of the centre, said titshe creation began 10 years ago.

“We started with interviews, filming, collecting photographs, artefacts and consulting. “We started to build the centre in 2012 and moved in in 2016 and then the exhibition team worked for the last two years,” Nates said. @Chulu_M