Person of interest wanted in connection to a R2m pension money online dating scam

Johannesburg - A person of interest is wanted by law enforcement in connection with a pension money scam worth over R2-million.
The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Mahikeng, North West, is seeking the assistance of the community to provide information on the whereabouts and/or details of the man pictured.
“The man is a person of interest in a reported case where a 54-year-old female victim was allegedly scammed out of over R2 million rand of her pension pay-out between May and August 2022 by someone she met through Badoo online dating site,” said Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso.
Any person with information is requested to contact the investigating officer Lt Colonel Morné Grobler, on 082 334 8667.
The Star