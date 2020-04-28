Petition calls for all books to be sold online from lockdown Level 4

Johannesburg – Allow all books to be available for purchase online and for delivery during Level 4 of the lockdown, say writers, publishers and academics in an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa. PEN SA, a politically non-aligned organisation of writers, hosted a petition along with an open letter to Ramaphosa, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the Coronavirus Command Council, urging the government to allow the sale of all books during level four of the lockdown via online services on Monday. The petition is on PEN SA’s website. “We do not ask that book shops be open physically for business just yet. Rather, we ask for a simple addition to the current Level 4 regulations: that all books be available for purchase online or over the phone and for delivery, and that all booksellers, big and small, be allowed to trade,” they said. According to them, the book industry was vulnerable before the pandemic because the country was at risk of losing booksellers and publishers. They added that there was a concern of job losses as well as the loss of virtual and intellectual space. “We would like to urge that brain food be delivered, too, as an essential service: not just so that writers can keep writing and publishers can keep publishing and booksellers can keep selling, but so that readers can keep reading,” the writers and publishers said.

Educational books are currently the only books allowed to be sold during the lockdown and Level 4 as they are essential.

“It could be argued that it is not essential for more to be bought and sold right now. We would disagree. To allow the book industry to trade right now is to give it a lifeline. Without that lifeline, we could well lose it,” the writers and publisher said.

They said they understood that new technology was being adopted because of the pandemic and that the trade of e-books surpassed physical books.

“Still, publishers will be necessary to make those e-books, and so we don’t want to lose them... For a long time to come, e-books will not be an option for most South Africans, and for this reason the paper publishing industry must stay alive,” they said.

By Tuesday afternoon, the petition had accrued about 2 000 signatures, among them prominent literary figures, including Nobel Prize in Literature recipient JM Coetzee, academic, writer and Nelson Mandela Foundation chairman Njabulo Ndebele and writer Sisonke Msimang.

The writers and publishers added that the lifeline would be appreciated because reading was one of the few art forms that could be practised using physical distancing.

“If we are going to ensure that our country continues to develop and strengthen a reading culture, we need to nurture and protect writers, publishers, booksellers and readers,” they said.

