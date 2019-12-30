While petrol users would enjoy a happier new year for paying less, diesel vehicle owners would have to brace for a price hike of nine cents per litre.
Mantashe said: “The main reason for the fuel price changes is that the average Brent crude oil price increased from $63 to $66.71 per barrel during the period under review.
“The crude oil prices increased following signals of the extension of Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) production cut into mid-2020, and signs of a new round of trade talks between China and the United States of America.”
The adjustment, with effect from January 1, is as follows: 93 octane petrol (ULP and LRP) is expected to decrease by 4 cents a litre in retail price, while 95 unleaded and lead replacement petrol decreases by 14 cents a litre in retail price. Both grades of diesel 0.05% and 0.005% sulphur will increase by 9 cents a litre increase in wholesale price, costing between R14.62 to R14.08.