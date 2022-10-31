Phalatse on crusade to save water woes of Joburg

Joburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse said before she was illegally ousted from her position during what she called a “coup”, the multiparty government had made significant progress in undoing decades of neglect of the water system. Phalatse said Joburg Water had proposed medium and long-term interventions and projects to ensure sustainability of water supply to our municipality.

“Plans for a new connection from Rand Water to supplement supply to critical bulk water supply areas in Joburg are under way. Sadly, however, with all these continuous interventions, the problem of ANC maladministration remains with our bulk water supplier – Rand Water. This entity has failed dismally in the maintenance of the electric infrastructure which now impacts its ability to pump water,” said Phalatse She said referencing what MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services, Michael Sun, said during a urgent council debate: “As long as Rand Water does not upgrade and proactively maintain its pumps and infrastructure and as long as Eskom cannot guarantee supply, the system will continuously fail and Joburg residents’ taps will continue to run dry.” Phalatse made a commitment that only a party with a proven track record of service delivery can make: using concrete solutions to real problems, the multiparty government will start the major task of fixing Joburg. Truly fixing, not merely sticking on a plaster.

“We have invested R930 million in water supply and sewer infrastructure. We have already started the project of replacing asbestos pipes in the greater Fourways area, and started the upgrade of the Brixton and Crosby reservoirs. Joburg Water has replaced 100.8 km of water pipes and 69.5 km of sewer pipes during the months of April to June. “Over the coming days we will also be working to ensure that urgent matters, like the water and power crises, and that the safety and security of residents, are attended to.” She said she believed that most residents of the City knew that there was still a long way to go to turn around Joburg and would likely take many years to fix, but she said if there was one thing she knew to be true, it’s that the DA can get it done.