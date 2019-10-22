“We conduct regular inspections in pharmacy facilities across the country,” registrar and chief executive of the statutory council, Amos Masango, told The Star. “Where we find unethical conduct and/or contraventions of legal and ethical requirements, we immediately institute disciplinary action against the pharmacy professionals involved.”
The list of 12 guilty pharmacists published by the SAPC indicated that operating practices without pharmacists was the most pressing problem.
Six of the 12 guilty parties were found to have conducted a pharmacy without a pharmacist.