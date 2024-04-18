Philanthropist Collen Mashawana to be honoured by Unisa

Entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of the Collen Mashawana Foundation, Collen Mashawana, has become the latest South African to be honoured by the University of South Africa (Unisa). Mashawana will be celebrated for his contribution to society just two days before his foundation celebrates 12 years of charitable works with a gala dinner set for the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday evening.

Unisa, which this week also honoured and celebrated jazz maestro Ray Phiri and South Africa’s leading Ndebele artist, Dr Esther Mahlangu, among others, will recognise the “consummate philanthropist and entrepreneur” with an honorary doctorate at a graduation ceremony held at the university’s Muckleneuk Campus today. Unisa revealed that this was decided on September 15, last year, by the university’s council, which agreed to confer the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) on Mashawana for his unwavering commitment to societal advancement, strategic leadership and business growth initiatives which exemplify a rare blend of entrepreneurial spirit and humanitarian concern. “This recognition is also a testament that Mr Mashawana stands out as a beacon of leadership, philanthropy and business acumen. The foundation, which was founded in 2012, continues to play a significant role in helping those in need across the country by offering them shelter, assistance and basic supplies.

“As the Founder and Chairman of the Collen Mashawana Foundation, he has spearheaded initiatives that have had a profound impact on communities, particularly in the construction of over 300 homes over the past decade without any external or government assistance. With this intervention, Mashawana’s foundation is bringing much-needed relief to the elderly, people living with disabilities as well as child-headed families,” Unisa said ahead of the prestigious event. The university has indicated that the foundation was one of a few organisations that brought hope to ordinary South Africans during the Covid-19 pandemic. “His foundation was at the forefront of providing essential aid through the donation of personal protective equipment and food parcels, especially to the underprivileged and vulnerable sections of society; thus, playing a critical role in mitigating the impact of the virus,” Unisa said.