Photojournalist Magubane was a gift to South Africa who courageously told stories through his lens

As the outpouring of tributes to the legendary photojournalist Peter Magubane continues, he is remembered for his bravery and unwavering spirit in documenting the atrocities of apartheid. Magubane died on January 1 at the age of 91, surrounded by his loved ones.

He is renowned for his monumental commitment to journalism, having been instrumental in capturing the most difficult and significant periods of the country’s transition on camera. Among those expressing sympathy to the Magubane family were Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who heralded him as a gift to South Africa. “Peter Magubane documented the raw images of the horrific Sharpeville Massacre and other crimes committed by the apartheid regime, which helped to change public sentiment against the system throughout the world.

“Dr Magubane was a gift to South Africa; with his camera lenses, he shaped and changed South Africa’s destiny. He was a national treasure who will be remembered for his contribution to the field of photography and respected for his courage in the face of oppression,” Lesufi said. Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa lamented the loss of Magubane, saying South Africa has lost a liberation fighter, a gifted storyteller and a lensman. Exhibition of Dr Peter Magubane Child Labour at the Faculty of Art Design and Architectures (FADA) at the University of Johannesburg Bunting Road. Picture: Tiro Ramatlhatse President Cyril Ramaphosa also paid tribute to the photographer and said: “I have learned with great sadness of the passing of veteran photographer and activist Peter Magubane at the age of 91. On behalf of the government and the nation, I offer my deep condolences to the Magubane family, our veteran’s friends, and his countless associates around the country and globally. For most of his life, Peter Magbane created iconic visual records of our Struggle for freedom and of the full range of life in our country.