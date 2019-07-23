The man, who was arrested over the weekend, is alleged to have tampered with the phone after retrieving it from Batchelor's car moments after he was gunned down in an apparent hit outside his home. Batchelor, who was seated inside his vehicle, was shot by two men on motorcycles last Monday.
The family's gardener, who was also inside the vehicle, escaped unharmed.
Dlamini said although the man is a private investigator, he was not working with the police in trying to solve Batchelor's murder case.
Dlamini refused to comment further on the case because to do so would give details about police operational methods in relation to the investigation.
The Star