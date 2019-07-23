Marc Batchelor. File Picture: Antoine de Ras.

Johannesburg - What data did a Johannesburg private investigator who was arrested after being found in the possession of Marc Batchelor's phone delete from the device? This is the question facing police investigating the former football player's murder. The man, who was arrested over the weekend, is alleged to have tampered with the phone after retrieving it from Batchelor's car moments after he was gunned down in an apparent hit outside his home. Batchelor, who was seated inside his vehicle, was shot by two men on motorcycles last Monday.

The family's gardener, who was also inside the vehicle, escaped unharmed.

Police, however, could not say just what the man did to the phone but confirmed that he was released from custody after his case was not placed on the court roll on Monday. According to them, they need to conduct further investigations before the matter is brought before the courts.

"He was charged with defeating the ends of justice but he is no longer in custody. He was arrested because he had tampered with the phone but the case was not placed on the roll pending further investigation," Gauteng provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said.

Dlamini said although the man is a private investigator, he was not working with the police in trying to solve Batchelor's murder case.

"We are still investigating how he ended up having the phone in his possession. If there are further developments with the case, a statement will be issued. This office is not commenting any further."

Dlamini refused to comment further on the case because to do so would give details about police operational methods in relation to the investigation.

