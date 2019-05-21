Nduduzo Makhathini

Pianist and composer Nduduzo Makhathini wants Africa to be celebrated in deliberate ways. “I think there is a particular way in which African things are romanticised through these ideas of Africa Day and Africa Month. Everyone starts dressing in a particular way to project as if being African is something like a theory you have to adopt.”

Makhathini, who is known for his spiritual jazz compositions, isn't a fan of taking context out of significant parts of history.

“My thinking is that if it has something to do with Africanness, then I will celebrate it, but otherwise, as a commercial sort of idea that is staged for a particular narrative, used in commercial ways, - then I don't think I can resonate with that.”

Using the example of Heritage Month, Makhathini spoke on how the celebration had lost its essence.

“When we celebrate it shouldn't be about dressing in a certain way in September and saying it's Heritage Month, for instance.

"It went from being Shaka Day, which was very significant - not just for the Zulu tribe, because that also has its biases - but because the contributions of the Shaka story is part of the African story. It was reduced from that to Heritage Day, which then lacked a kind of context. It was almost a cosmopolitan approach to heritage; it wasn't specific to its context - what heritage are we celebrating? Now there is Braai Day. Over time, this is how we run into the danger of also reducing that which we believe in,” said Makhathini.

He is happy to celebrate anything that deliberately involves "Africanness" and the benefit of Africans.

“If, for instance, radio stations only played African music and shops only sold African clothes for that month, to benefit the people who make these products, that would be celebrating the continent in clear and deliberate ways.”

Makhathini recently performed at the LASA sessions in Sandton.

“Being an African for me is what really informs my kind of cosmology, I live with it. I see things through a particular lens that is informed by an African cosmology, so I think we have to be very careful about this idea about how we want to celebrate.

"Unless we become clear on how African people are benefiting from such moments or events, for me it will remain a very abstract kind of concept.”