Pick n Pay recalls No Name peanut butter after testing reveals toxins

Retail giant Pick n Pay has called on its customers to check their pantries and food cupboards and make sure to return its No Name and Eden Crunch peanut butter brands following the detection of “higher than regulated” levels of Aflatoxin. On Saturday, the retailer announced the recall of its No Name Smooth Peanut Butter and Eden Crunch Peanut Butter being sold throughout the country.

In a statement, Pick n Pay explained that the recall was due to the fact that higher than regulated levels of Aflatoxin had been discovered in the products, which might constitute a health risk. “The health and safety of our customers is our priority. Customers who might have bought these peanut butter products are urged to return them to Pick n Pay for a full refund if any product has an expiry date between now and July 2025.” As per the group’s explanation, Aflatoxin was a naturally occurring mycotoxin. However, the levels detected were higher than the regulatory threshold.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that large doses of aflatoxins can lead to acute poisoning, known as aflatoxicosis, and be life-threatening, usually because of damage to the liver. It added that Aflatoxins had also been shown to be genotoxic, meaning they could damage DNA and cause cancer in animal species. In addition, there is evidence that they can cause liver cancer in humans. In light of the threat, Pick n Pay said it had engaged the National Consumer Commission as well as the National Health Department’s Directorate: Food Control.