PICS: Dali Mpofu ready to be EFF deputy president









Picture: Supplied Johannesburg - Dali Mpofu is ready to ascend and be the EFF’s second-in-command should enough of the organisation's delegates put their faith in the party's current national chairperson. Speaking on the sidelines of the EFF’s second National People's Assembly (NPA) in Joburg on Saturday, Mpofu confirmed that he would accept nomination for deputy president should be be tapped. A heated battle is expected between the current deputy president Floyd Shivambu and Mpofu for the coveted role as Julius Malema's number two. Although he was coy about his chances and joked about the intense lobbying for him, Mpofu maintained that he would accept the deputy presidency. "If the delegates feel that by sweeping the floor at the EFF’s conference I will advance the freedom of our people, then I will do it," Mpofu joked.

The Economic Freedom Fighter(EFF) delegates start arriving for the election of its top leadership during its second national people’s assembly this weekend. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)





He also spoke about the EFF’s failure to create women and youth structures in the past five years, which was a resolution taken at the party's first NPA held in Mangaung in 2014.

"The real purpose of this conference is not elections as such -- it is about accountability. So, things like the women's command and the youth command -- yes, we were asked to create them," Mpofu conceded.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will elect its top leadership during its second national people’s assembly this weekend. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)





"In the wisdom of the central command team, which is the highest decision-making body in between conferences, we felt that the establishment of of the student command was sufficient. If we were right, we were right. If we were wrong, we were wrong," he added.

The EFF’s NPA will run until Monday, December 16. Leader Julius Malema is expected to give his political report on Saturday.

