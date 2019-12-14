Johannesburg - Dali Mpofu is ready to ascend and be the EFF’s second-in-command should enough of the organisation's delegates put their faith in the party's current national chairperson.
Speaking on the sidelines of the EFF’s second National People's Assembly (NPA) in Joburg on Saturday, Mpofu confirmed that he would accept nomination for deputy president should be be tapped.
A heated battle is expected between the current deputy president Floyd Shivambu and Mpofu for the coveted role as Julius Malema's number two.
Although he was coy about his chances and joked about the intense lobbying for him, Mpofu maintained that he would accept the deputy presidency.
"If the delegates feel that by sweeping the floor at the EFF’s conference I will advance the freedom of our people, then I will do it," Mpofu joked.