PICS: Fire guts Aeroton SAPS pound for stolen vehicles

Nhlanhla Mbatha Johannesburg - Several vehicles were destroyed by fire at the police’s Aeroton car pound on Saturday night, police have confirmed. Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele on Sunday said an unknown number of vehicles caught fire at the SAPS Aeroton Vehicle Identification Service Unit, south of Johannesburg. “The cause of the fire is still unknown and an inquiry was opened for further investigation,” Makhubele said. The affected vehicles were parked in a scrapheap and ready for destruction, he said.

No employee vehicles were affected, nor was the building or offices damaged, he added.

Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

The cost of the damage is still unknown.

Impounding refers to the seizure of something, usually a vehicle, when it violates the law.

The owners of these vehicles then have to pay a fee to have them released from the pound.

Offences that may get your vehicle impounded include, but are not limited, to:

* Unclaimed stolen and recovered vehicles.

* Parking in a tow-away zone, ambulance or emergency service area.

* Parking on a red line or no-parking area.

* Vehicles impounded at roadblocks.

* Unroadworthy vehicles.

* Drunk driving.

* Illegal street racing.

* Vehicles with missing or false number plates.

* Driving a motor vehicle without a valid driving licence.

* A parking offence causing obstruction.

* Any vehicle deemed to be abandoned on a public road.

* A vehicle not displaying any form of identification.

* Buses and taxis can also be impounded for not having a permit or operating contrary to a permit.

