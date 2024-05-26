Pikitup casual staff on a waste spilling spree during weekend

It's been two weeks since part-time workers at Pikitup went on strike, demanding permanent employment at the waste company after serving as casual workers for a long time. At the weekend, Johannesburg CBD and other surrounding areas witnessed the workers’ rage as they spilt waste in protest.

The part-time waste pickers were seen marching towards Bree Taxi Rank, via Bank City, spilling waste all over the streets on Friday. These workers were seen carrying wood like weapons and knobkerries, chanting “Vostek, fokof, usijwayela amas*mba”, as they spilled waste along their route. Also on Saturday, videos circulating on Facebook showed the workers emptying a compactor truck and spilled uncollected waste in Hillbrow and Berea, including Braamfontein according to hearsay. According to Pikitup’s social media pages, refuse collection services by permanent staff have been ongoing for more than two days across most of its depots, with law enforcement currently monitoring them to ensure security and safety.