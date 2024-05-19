Pikitup has deployed the Public Order Policing (POP) unit to prevent the entity’s casual employees from disturbing refuse services by permanent staff members. This follows the ongoing protests by Pikitup non-permanent workers demanding permanent employment since their contracts are expiring. The waste pickers staged a march at various Pikitup depots, Randburg, Selby, Norwood, Marlboro and Diepsloot on Thursday.

From Wednesday, videos circulated on social media showing these workers spilling bulk trash all over the streets in parts of Johannesburg, such as Hillbrow, Braamfontein and the CBD. In a statement, Pikitup said POP units were instructed to arrest and remove outlaws in order to resume refuse removal duties by permanent staff. Additionally, private security and the Johannesburg metro police will assist in escorting employees as they report for duty. Pikitup clarified that the strike was not officiated by permanent staff, who are members of unions South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu).

“It is important to clarify that the current protest action is not a strike by Pikitup’s employees, but by casual workers. “Despite deploying POP units, Pikitup remains committed to engaging with protesters representatives to find an amicable solution. These efforts are expected to facilitate the reopening of the depots soon. “Pikitup reassures City of Johannesburg residents that every effort is being made to restore waste collection services. Residents in affected areas are encouraged to dispose of their waste at Pikitup’s integrated waste management facilities while the matter is being resolved,” said Pikitup.

Amid the protest, the waste pickers alleged that the entity was guilty of bribery to secure jobs and nepotism. IOL reported that the protest was led by Combat Movement leader, Enos Maake. The organisation is community based and assists locals in finding employment and uprooting corruption in government.