PinkDrive’s impact: improving breast cancer detection in underserved communities

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a poignant reminder for South African women and local organisations to unite in raising awareness of a disease that remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in the country. According to the statistics, in South Africa, breast cancer makes up 22.6% of all female cancers and represents 16% of all cancer deaths among women.

In the face of these alarming figures, organisations like PinkDrive have emerged as beacons of hope, dedicating 15 years to ensuring greater access to early detection and treatment facilities for women across the country. The commitment of the organisation has significantly improved outcomes, with hundreds of thousands of South Africans now able to live longer and healthier lives. Nelius Du Preez, operations manager at PinkDrive, highlights the strides made in public awareness, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas.

“Over the years, there has been a significant increase in public awareness around breast cancer in these communities, thanks in part to the work of various organisations like ours,” he stated. PinkDrive’s initiatives include the launch of three mobile units, with a fourth on track to be operational by October 30, which have collectively assisted over 500 000 individuals in understanding their cancer status, reaching under-served communities that historically had limited access to quality care. Their impact extends beyond awareness; they have conducted: 27 128 mammograms; 434 832 clinical breast examinations; 10 981 pap smears; 3 640 male breast check examinations; and 21 008 prostate-specific antigen tests.

While these efforts represent progress, the battle against breast cancer is far from over. Data from the South African National Cancer Registry and the International Association of Cancer Registries reveal that breast cancer cases have steadily risen over the past two decades. Alarmingly, 50-57% of South African women are diagnosed at late stages of the disease, with black women particularly impacted by advanced diagnoses.

Furthermore, the more aggressive form known as triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is more prevalent in black women, contributing to lower survival rates compared to their white counterparts, a finding that underscores the need for targeted interventions and community support. To tackle these challenges, partnerships have emerged as a lifeline for organisations like PinkDrive. Taylor Kwong, head of Marketing at Vuma, emphasises the significance of their collaboration. “Creating partnerships like the one we have with PinkDrive is a crucial part of how we connect with our communities. We are especially proud of how we have joined hands with PinkDrive to equip them with essential resources to create a lasting impact in underserved communities.”