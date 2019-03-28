Africa's first woman to conduct an experiment at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) in Switzerland will receive a master’s degree next month

In 2016, Senamile Masango was hit by the tragic loss of her seven-year-old daughter, who died in a car accident. However, she used this devastation to inspire herself to obtain a master’s degree from the University of the Western Cape (UWC).

“Losing a child is a very painful experience; however I told myself, ‘Senamile, you have to get back on your feet again and admit you’re at ground zero... you need to fight’,” she said. Taking that stance paid off.

In June 2017, Masango was among a group of UWC students that, together with their professor, performed the first African-led experiment at CERN.

She will graduate with a Master of Science degree in nuclear physics cum laude on April 5.

The 32-year-old told The Star her journey from the experiment towards her graduation had been filled with doubt, public scrutiny and prejudice.

Following her trip to Switzerland, she was honoured on Women’s Day in 2017 by former president Jacob Zuma for her contribution to nuclear physics.

“It was so great for a young girl from rural Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal to receive the highest honour from our number one citizen and I was very excited. I could not sleep the night before,” Masango said.

She was proud of her achievements as she was helping to break barriers against women in science.

However, her achievements were almost eclipsed by some people who were trying to bring her down.

“People were trying to finish me with words, but I decided to close my ears, and with the support of my supervisor, Professor Nico Orce, I had to prove to South Africa that I am worth this acknowledgement.”

This scrutiny and doubt became among the biggest challenges she had to overcome to receive her master’s degree.

“If you are a woman you have to prove yourself first before anyone will acknowledge you and this is very bad. There were women who wanted to throw me under the bus, but I have a strong character and I knew what I was doing.”

The nuclear physicist launched the Senamile Masango Foundation last year, which aims to tackle gender inequality, not only in science but generally. She also runs a non-profit organisation, Women in Science and Engineering in Africa, for which she gives motivational talks at schools in rural areas.

"Women are being discouraged at an early age from taking science subjects, and there are a lot of stereotypes that we as women need to fight.”