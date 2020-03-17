Pitch Black Afro accuses friends of hiding truth about wife's murder

Hip hop artist Thulani Ngcobo, better known as Pitch Black Afro, still maintains that the Mojela family are trying to hide the truth. The Mojela family are the couple that had been drinking with Ngcobo and his wife, Catherine Modisane, the day before her death. They testified in South Gauteng High Court stating that the deceased came to them with her hair messed up, crying without shoes before accompanying her back to her room that she and Ngcobo had been leasing at the Yeoville B&B. Ngcobo denies this: “I am sure they are trying to hide something, hence the lies. When she left our room she was fine and jolly. When Trisha left it was approximately 10 in the evening but when they testified they said she got to their place at 12 midnight and stayed for 20 minutes but when they got to me it was 2am.” Prosecutor advocate Matshiliso Moleko insisted that Ngcobo must be charged for premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice.

“The doctor’s report said the blue eye could have been caused by hitting her head and the accused confessed to pushing her against the wall. The accused has shown that he is an intelligent person and would’ve foreseen that his action could lead to murder,” Moleko said.

The muso maintains that he did not kill his wife.

“I did not assault her or hit her. The pathologist would’ve said if there were any scars. The police took me to a doctor to check if there were any signs of me hitting her and they found nothing,” he said.

Moleko urged the court to take Ngcobo’s statement where he confessed to pulling his wife into their B&B room forcefully to speak to her about the previous falling out as collaborative evidence, together with testimonies from two police officers who stated that they found Ngcobo packing his bag with bloodied takkies inside.

“A few minutes is enough to premeditate a murder,” Moleko said.

Judge AJ Du Plessis said there was no proof or confirmation that there was blood on the items mentioned and said there could be a probability that she was crying because she was intoxicated.

The trial continues.