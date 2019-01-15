Rapper Pitch Black Afro jokes with the media at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court ahead of his appearance. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi.

Johannesburg - "He was supposed to manage his emotions". These were the words Khanyisani Vilakazi of the Vukamzansi Movement after the case against Thulani Ngcobo, better known as Pitch Black Afro, was postponed for verification of address.

Vilakazi is a friend of the former hip hop star, who remains in custody after he was arrested in connection with the death of his wife, Cathrine Modisane, last Wednesday.

Modisane was killed in a bed and breakfast in Bellevue, Yeoville on New Year's Eve.

The case against #PitchBlackAfro has been postponed to January 18 pending address verification intrrviews. Today he was looking more relaxed, asked his mom for a kiss after telling her how beautiful she looked. @TheStar_news @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/EvA4SASY4d — Mpiletso Motumi (@mane_mpi) January 15, 2019

"I do blame him for not managing his emotions," said Vilakazi, who was speaking to media outside the Joburg Magistrate's Court.

Vilakazi claims that he had been made aware of the incident in the early hours of New Year's Eve and told to come to the BnB.

He alleges that according to his sources, Modisane and Ngcobo had a fight and Modisane went out to find help. Thereafter, she went back to the room she was sharing with Ngcobo when the incident took place.

"I believe that Thulani could have led by example because he is a public figure. As a celebrity, you are an inspiration to many people."

Magistrate Carlo Labuschagne postponed the matter, which is a schedule 6 offence, to January 18, pending the outcome of interviews with the residents of the address Ngcobo will be staying at should he be granted bail.

