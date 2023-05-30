Placed with giants: its comedian Moswete’s time to shine

Johannesburg - With Saturday fast approaching ahead of the Birchwood Jazz evening experience set for Ekurhuleni’s leading Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre, comedian Noko Moswete has promised her comedy fans an avalanche of new jokes. Moswete, who is a self-taught comedian, will be sharing the stage with icons such as Ringo Madlingozi, Brenda Mtambo, Beyond Vocal, and Hector Motivator as host for the jazz evening.

The event that began over 20 years ago returns after a brief Covid-19-induced hiatus. "I will be bringing fresh and new comedy material that has never been seen before, which will be infused with music. What excites me the most about being part of this line-up is that I have been placed with giants. This gives me assurance that I belong up there with the stars," she said. This former teacher, who quit her promising career to make people laugh, is not new to comedy. She began her journey into the field after she first visited a comedy show at the Pretoria State Theatre over ten years ago.

Even though she knew herself to be funny, it was when she saw other comedians on stage that a light-bulb moment hit her. She says since then she has never looked back and literally took it upon herself to learn about this exciting and dynamic industry. "I have always known that I was funny, but when I saw a comedy show hosted at the Pretoria State Theatre over ten years ago, I knew I wanted to be part of this excitement. I then started attending more shows, and the more I attended, the more I fell in love with comedy," she said. "I decided to quit being a teacher and started working on improving my stage performances," she said.

Not only is she a former teacher with a penchant for making people laugh, but she also holds a degree in linguistics and is also a freelance copywriter and creative writer for an advertising agency for some of the most popular television advertisements. She continues to rake in new followers on social media through the many characters and videos she posts on these platforms. Moswete, who loves the art of performance, says she is currently working on two stage productions while also focusing her business skills on Marula.