Plan to turn a page in reading with new strategy centring on African languages

Johannesburg - In a bid to mitigate and turn around the dismal reading and literacy levels of school-going children in the country, the Department of Basic Education will peg its hopes on its new strategy centring on African languages. Following South Africa's performance in the most recent Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (Pirls) -- which revealed that Grade 4 learners in South Africa had the worst reading ability in the world, with 81% unable to read for meaning --- the department alleged that some initiatives and plans had been looked into to address the issue it had long been aware of.

Especially as education experts and public discourse have criticised the government for an inadequate, underfunded, and unco-ordinated approach to addressing learning losses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the criticism, Kulula Manona, the chief director for Foundations for Learning within the department, said even before the recent Pirls study and other international studies, the department had been on a trajectory of improvement. Speaking during a briefing by Minister Angie Motshekga on developments in the sector with regards to reading literacy in Pretoria, Manona said that post-2006 Pirls, the country was recognised as a fast-growing nation in terms of reading outcomes.

She said, however, that it had to be admitted that the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent disruptions to in-contact teaching and learning had set the education sector back. Post-pandemic, Manona said, the department was utilising data and evidence on learning losses to generate the information that would be used to inform the department's new focus areas. Before this, the department had 10 key focus areas, which it found "too broad", hence the decision to narrow them down to four key strategic pillars with three cross-cutting pillars.

"We recognise that we've been using English logic in creating African languages and literacy programmes. Instead, what we are doing now is centring African languages as a basis for programmes we develop because we found that many materials out there have been versioned from English.“ “We need to develop our teachers' capacity and upskill them to be able to direct learning for African children in African languages, particularly in the foundation phase.” "Through the review, we found that the science of reading should be over-encompassing to include simultaneous attention to explicit and sequenced phonics on the one hand and incidental reading literacy opportunities offered by rich texts on the other.

Through this focus, Manona said, they hoped to implement and apply an intentionally holistic approach in all languages, including language-specific components such as morphemic awareness in languages of Bantu origin. This, while also taking into consideration that children needed to successfully transition to English as the language of teaching and learning, and working towards arming teachers on how to interface between African languages. "We also had to revise annual teaching plans as a quick response to Covid and we've upped our game in terms of monitoring.

“The new strategy will inform that our children read for meaning in any language by age 4, as it is a framework that allows for parents and communities to be engaged and allows age- and culturally-appropriate material." For her part, Motshekga urged parents to not only look towards buying children gifts and sweets but rather ensure that they instil a culture of reading, even at home, by buying them books. "It's important that reading begins even before Grade R, but for us to truly improve our fortunes in reading, this has to be a whole ecosystem.