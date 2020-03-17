Please bring my child back - mom pleads with daughter's abductor

Johannesburg - For almost a year, Nokulunga Nkosi has been waking up daily hoping to hear news that her missing daughter Amahle, 9, has been found. Next month will mark a year since Amahle was abducted by an unknown man outside her home in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni. Nkosi looks dejected and fragile as she relays how life without her child has devastated her and her family. “It’s hard. Every day has been difficult, but I am still hopeful that we will find her alive. “If she were dead she would've been found by now.

"The doctor said I suffer from depression and anxiety. This started after my child went missing and I believe I will get better when my child is found,” said Nkosi.

It was difficult for the family to celebrate Amahle’s ninth birthday, and Christmas and New Year’s Day, without their daughter.

Nomthandazo, Amahle’s aunt, said: “This has been a difficult time for my family. We are only fine or normal for a little while, until it comes back that one family member is still missing.

“My sister can’t cope. Every month on the sixth she marks that day as another month without her daughter.”

Grandfather Thomas said his granddaughter's disappearance sometimes caused conflict in the family.

“We were angry for such a long time that we could not engage with each other without turning the smallest things into an argument. We have received counselling and things are better now, but I have questions regarding the system and I wish I could write to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“I have realised that if you don’t have money things will always take time to happen for you.

"We were promised that a reward would be put out to the public to help us find Amahle but to this day no reward was put forward.

"People have come to us offering to provide their private investigation services but they all disappear,” said the old man.

The mother urged whoever took Amahle to bring her back.

“To the people who took her, can you please bring her back. It’s been long. To my child if she gets to read this, we are looking for you, don’t lose hope,” said Nkosi

Springs SAPS spokesperson Captain Johannes Ramphora said the investigations were still ongoing and have been escalated to provincial level.

Anyone with information can contact the investigation officer Theo Jacobs on 0814424258 or 0603136702.

