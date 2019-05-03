An axed National Arts Council board secretary allegedly hired an assassin to kill the chairperson.

A Foiled mafia-style hit to take out National Arts Council (NAC) chairperson Hartley Ngoato has rocked the government entity. This follows the February arrest of a senior official who allegedly put a bounty on Ngoato’s head and hired an assassin to carry out the hit.

Mary-Anne Makgoka, the NAC’s axed board secretary, has appeared in court and is facing murder conspiracy charges for allegedly ordering Ngoato’s assassination after he commissioned a disciplinary hearing against her, where she was axed for gross negligence.

Makgoka, however, said this week she had not yet pleaded, but believed there was a smear campaign against her.

Makgoka said she was being targeted for blowing the whistle on allegations of R1.8million in irregular expenditure at the NAC, which was supposedly perpetrated by Rosemary Mangope, the entity’s chief executive. Mangope has since been cleared of these allegations.

The Star has established that the alleged hitman in the matter turned State witness after informing Ngoato of the alleged assassination plot and supplying a recording of Makgoka detailing the plans to kill the chairperson.

Ngoato said the alleged hitman had wide knowledge about him, including details about his family, his house and the route he took when travelling home.

“He (alleged assassin) told me: ‘Listen here, Ngoato, I don’t play games - I kill. I’ve been to prison.

“I am the man who has been hired to kill you’.

“My heart sank, I felt like disappearing. The chilling content of how I must be killed (from the recording) hit me,” Ngoato said.

The hitman allegedly also revealed the petrol station Ngoato used regularly.

“He even told me the exact places I stopped at on my way home on specific dates, including which petrol station I use to fill up my car.

“I didn’t even realise that I filled up at that particular station. You do things in your life without even realising that you’re creating a pattern.”

Captain Mavela Masondo, the spokesperson for the Gauteng SAPS, confirmed that Makgoka was arrested in February. Masondo could not be drawn into commenting about the hired gunman’s collaboration with investigators, the alleged recording of Makgoka planning the hit on Ngoato, or whether more arrests would be made.

Phindi Mjonondwane, a National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, said Makgoka’s case had been postponed to later in May for further investigations. The accused was out on bail, she said.

Ngoato dismissed Makgoka’s assertion that she was being targeted for whistle-blowing, saying the disciplinary hearing found the former secretary had failed in her duties, including the correct recording of board minutes and resolutions which the chairperson had to sign.

Asanda Magaqa, spokesperson for the Department of Arts and Culture, said this week: “We have no comment on the matter.”