Poignant stage production Marabastad The Musical returns

Johannesburg - With the country engulfed in protest action and the commemoration of Human Rights Day across the country, the return of the hit, Marabastad: The Musical, to the State Theatre in Pretoria makes for some timely nostalgia. With a story line set in the poignant eras of the 1940s and 1970s and hidden in the annals of Tshwane and South Africa’s historiography, this stage production captures the country’s effervescent era of riots and the vibrancy of one of Pretoria’s most famous slums.

Written and directed by Marlon Khoza and choreographed by Thokozani Zits Maseko, Marabastad: The Musical, is an enthralling production that highlights and brings to the fore historic events from the slums of Marabastad, near the city centre of Pretoria, in the 1940s. Khoza says the inspiration behind this stage production was ignited by a short-lived clash in Marabastad, which he says was overshadowed by media coverage of World War II, with the death of 16 black people at the hands of military personnel being barely covered. "The events of December 1942 remain fairly obscure to the public and the citizenry of the capital—until now, when art once again assumes the role of education and expression through the theatrical production Marabastad: The Musical," Khoza explains.

The return of the musical to the South African State Theatre comes after a successful mini-season run in 2021. It will open on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 as part of a national tour. It is dominated by song and dance in true Marabastad style, with marabi music as the soundtrack to a bygone era where multi-racialism was the order of the day and racism was frowned upon. "It (the musical) also celebrates its signature invention of marabi music that created the vivacity and energy of the shebeens and parties, which gave the African working classes a new sense of identity, hope, and ambition before and after these were snatched by the Group Areas Act, Forced Removal, repressive laws, and other social injustices."

Khoza adds that the play serves as an artistic voice to carry forward the rich and dynamic history of Marabastad and the era in which it’s set. "In musical theatre, I need to find a perfect, rotund, and yet eloquent artistic voice that not only commemorates the Marabastad Riots but also firmly articulates the culture that our people have embodied throughout this struggle, namely protest—people sing in unity and dance to express their grievances during protests," Khoza says. "And for me in this regard, the musical theatre stands out as a perfect catalyst that depicts a hue-filled, clear picture of our painful past."