Police act swiftly to deal with three suspected members of violent crime syndicates

The police in Gauteng have confirmed that three suspects linked to more than 30 murders and other acts of violent crimes were shot dead during an operation which resulted in a shootout on Tuesday. The police have indicated that three other suspects were subsequently arrested when they began firing at the police in Booysens, south of Johannesburg.

On Tuesday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said information was received that prompted an operation from members of South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Traffic Saturation Unit, DPCI Tactical Operations Management Section, Gauteng Traffic Police Airwing, and various of security organisations. “Three suspects have been fatally wounded and three others have been arrested by a multidisciplinary team led by the Hawks in Booysens, GP. The syndicate has been linked to violent crimes in Gauteng including more than 30 murders. Two unlicensed firearms have been seized,” Mathe said. “The team received information on suspects who have been terrorising the suburbs of Johannesburg committing violent crimes including over 30 murders. Upon receiving the information, it was operationalised and when they arrived at the identified premises, they were met with fire.

“The team returned fire and in the ensuing shootout, three of the suspects were fatally wounded and three others were apprehended. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered from the scene,’’ Mathe added. The three suspects are expected to appear in court soon. “The directorate for priority crime investigation does not rule out the possibility of more suspects being arrested and linked to more crimes,” Mathe added.

The latest operation comes just four weeks after the police in the province reported a rise in contact crimes for the fourth quarter. According to statistics released by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni last month, between October and December 2023, Gauteng witnessed a surge in contact crimes as the province recorded an increase in contact crimes, with figures climbing from 50 039 in 2022 to 51 327 in 2023, marking a rise of 1 288 counts. The commissioner added that the murder rate in the province has risen by 3% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the previous year with nearly 1 800 people killed. The stats reveal that of these, 214 were women and 50 were children.

IOL also reported that in another shooting incident in Durban, police have launched a manhunt following the brutal murder of three people Nhlungwane area in Inanda in the early hours of Tuesday. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police responded to reports of a shooting on Mpunzi Road. “Upon arrival, police found the body of a man believed to be in his 40s and a 24-year-old woman. They had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were declared deceased on scene.”