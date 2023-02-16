Johannesburg – A group of four male suspects who target members of the public based on their sexual orientation were remanded in custody and are expected back in court next Tuesday. Police said the suspects, who have allegedly been targeting the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities, would use a dating app (Grinder) designed for this community to target and lure victims to secluded places, kidnap them, and then rob them.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said on February 12, 2023, a 26-year-old man who had been chatting online with one of the suspects was lured to an area where he was hijacked, kidnapped, and robbed of his personal belongings, including bank cards. The suspects proceeded to make several purchases with the victim's bank cards. Four people have been arrested in Gauteng after a string of kidnapping and robberies targeting members of the LGBTQ community on a dating app. l SAPS Mathe said as soon as the matter was reported to the Mondeor police station, the Anti-Kidnapping Task Team operationalised the information and swooped in on the four men who were meeting at the restaurant on the same day of the kidnapping. They were arrested.

"They were found with the victim's belongings, including bank cards, a wallet, a bag, and a cellphone," she said. Mathe said Thabo Ndlovu, 33, Ndumiso Mahlangu, 27, Sibusiso Tshabalala, 27, and Elson Nyati, 25, were arrested and appeared before the Booysens Magistrate’s Court on February 14. Mathe said each suspect is facing a charge of hijacking, kidnapping, and extortion.