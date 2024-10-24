Police arrest suspect in the rape and murder of six-year-old girl in Orlando East

Gauteng police have confirmed the arrest of an illegal foreigner from Mozambique, Pethe Sara Simiao, following a relentless three-day manhunt that gripped the Orlando East community. Simiao is accused of luring six-year-old Amantle Samane to his rented shack where he allegedly raped and brutally murdered her.

According to a police report, an investigation team successfully apprehended Simiao in Soweto after the team, reactivated on October 23 at 8pm, swiftly mobilised into two groups targeting different areas of potential interest. One team headed towards Motsoaledi, while the other made its way to Jabulani. As the operation unfolded, it was reported that they located the suspect in Zola 1 and made the arrest. Meanwhile, the police also revealed that preliminary investigations are ongoing to gather additional evidence and prepare for the court appearance.

The tragic incident unfolded on Monday, igniting anger and fear among residents after Amantle’s half-naked body was discovered in an abandoned shack just two streets from her home. Reports indicate that she had been playing with friends before she was enticed away by Simiao. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo emphasised the need for calm as community members took to the streets in desperation, searching for the suspect.

On Thursday, Lieutenant-Colonel Masondo confirmed the suspect’s apprehension, stating that further details would be disclosed during a media briefing led by Provincial Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni. “We can confirm that the suspect has been arrested. More details will be given by the provincial commissioner,” Masondo said. The chilling details surrounding the case have sparked widespread outrage, prompting residents to take matters into their own hands.

On Wednesday, the community banded together, forcibly removing any illegal foreigners renting from locals, and demanding justice for the young girl. “The suspect allegedly raped and killed the girl inside the shack. The matter was reported to the police, who immediately started searching for the suspect,” Masondo explained. As part of the ongoing efforts to enhance safety in the region, General Mthombeni, along with Deputy Provincial Commissioner of Policing, Major General Fred Kekana, conducted a meeting at the Eldorado Park police station ahead of the planned media briefing and the commencement of #OperationShanela, which is aimed at ensuring a safer festive season within the policing area.