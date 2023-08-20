Police bust truck hijackers

The provincial police have arrested two metro police officers alongside 13 others for their role in truck hijackings in Gauteng. Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the members were arrested in possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of a hijacked vehicle and jamming devices after they had strategically placed themselves on the N12.

Nevhuhulwi said despite this officers on duty noticed a convoy of vehicles with a truck matching the description of the vehicle reported as hijacked with goods of just over R3 million. She said an operational take-down was executed and police arrested the 13 suspects, and seized five sedans, two firearms, and a jamming device including the hijacked truck with stock worth approximately R3 200 000 as well as metro police apparel. According to the police spokesperson, two of the vehicles were identified as having been stolen in Olifantsfontein and Sebenza – cases which the police were investigating at the time.

Further investigations revealed that two of the suspects were metro police officers, she said. The accused are due to appear in court this week, with the police to continue with investigations to ascertain if the suspects may be linked to other cases. Statistics from the SAPS revealed that 2 573 truck hijackings took place during the first three months of 2023, with hijackers ambushing the trucks, overpowering the drivers, and often stealing both the vehicle and its contents. Most truck hijacking cases took place in Gauteng, with 272 cases reported.