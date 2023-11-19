Police call for calm amid truck and taxi conflict in Mpumalanga near Mozambique border

Police warned travellers using the N4 in Mpumalanga heading to the Lebombo port of entry to postpone their trip as the truck and taxi violence is ongoing. Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela called for calm after a couple of vehicles were set alight in the week-long conflict.

Police said incidents which are believed to emanate from misunderstanding between taxi associations and truck operators nearly claimed one life and resulted in two taxi patrol vehicles and two trucks being torched in Komatipoort over Friday and Saturday morning. The incident was triggered by dissatisfaction among truck operators of services at the border post, whereby taxi operators responded following the blockade on the national road. A confrontation apparently ensued between the two parties amid a misunderstanding.

It is alleged that during that confrontation, a firearm was discharged injuring one of the truck drivers who was immediately rushed to hospital for medical attention. In retaliation, it is alleged that truck drivers torched two vehicles belonging to the association at about 7am on Saturday. “A case of attempted murder was reported at Komatipoort SAPS whilst there was no formal case yet reported of malicious damage to property following the damaged taxi patrol vehicles. Police in Komatipoort registered a public violence report,” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

At about 1.30am on Saturday, two trucks were torched and a case of malicious damage to property was registered. Manamela condemned the violence and requested that the involved parties engage with the relevant departments to come up with an amicable solution. “We cannot allow the situation whereby people’s lives are at stake whereas there are possible solutions,” warned Manamela.

The National Transport Department was contacted for a comment, however, by the time of publication spokesperson Collen Msibi had not responded. A number of videos showing the violence were making rounds on social On Media platform X a truck is seen driving on the N4 when two light vehicles tried to stop it; the alert driver was seen making a U-turn when a taxi patroller disembarked from his vehicle in an attempt to bring the truck to halt, however, he failed and the truck driver is seen driving away.

In another video, a group of people believed to be truck drivers were seen overturning light vehicles with their bare hands. The crowd was heard celebrating when vehicles belonging to the taxi association were set alight. Meanwhile, team work between Middleburg SAPS and private security companies led to a major bust of illegal diesel trade in Mpumalanga. Police and security personnel were conducting their routine operations when a tip-off was received about illegal activities in the area.

The team made a follow up on the tip-off where 7 725 litres of diesel believed to be illegally traded was confiscated and two suspects aged 21 and 33 were arrested. In separate incidents during the operation, two other suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and one for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. “All arrested suspects are expected to appear before Middleburg Magistrate’s Court today (Monday),” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Mohlala.