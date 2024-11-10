Police crack down on taxi-related murders in East London

Three suspects linked to taxi violence-related murders in East London have been arrested by a special task team assigned to combat serious and violent crimes in the Eastern Cape. Police confirmed that the murders occurred between November 2023 and August 2024, involving two taxi owners, a taxi driver, and a member of a taxi association who were gunned down.

“Two of the suspects were arrested at Mall of Africa in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Friday, while another was apprehended in East London on Saturday. Four other suspects seen in this video have been taken in for questioning by SAPS,” said SAPS National spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe. The police seized four pistols and an AK-47 from the suspects. “These firearms and rifles have been taken in for ballistics testing to determine their linkage to the murders and any other serious and violent crimes. This matter is still under investigation, and police will not comment further,” Mathe added.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon. Meanwhile, a SAPS task team deployed to investigate criminality linked to the theft of minerals and murders of executives at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) mine has made progress in a murder case involving a prominent businessman. Last week, the task team traced 27-year-old Halalisani Mchunu to Gauteng. Mchunu was found with a 9mm pistol and three AK-47s, one of which has already been linked to the murder of a businessman.

Mathe confirmed that Mchunu has appeared before the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms. “He is being linked to the murder of Sipho Zwelethemba Masuku, an RBM contractor, who was murdered on 09 August 2024 in Meerensee, Richards Bay. He was found in his Toyota Fortuner, which was riddled with bullet holes. A passenger in the same vehicle survived the shooting,” Mathe stated. The SAPS task team is actively pursuing other suspects believed to be involved in this assassination.