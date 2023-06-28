Police impersonator faces charges for fraud and corruption

Johannesburg - A 47-year-old suspect, who disguised himself as a police officer, is expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court for corruption and fraud. North West police revealed that the suspect acted as an investigating officer in a theft case and demanded R3 000 from a man who was implicated in a criminal matter on the condition that he ensure that the docket disappeared.

After the matter was reported to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit (ACIU), the suspect was apprehended during an undercover operation. It is also said that the suspect’s court appearance emanates from his arrest in Boitekong, outside Rustenburg, on Friday, June 23, 2023. ‘’The suspect, who allegedly pretended to be an Investigating Officer of a theft case that was opened in September 2022, called and demanded R3 000 from the man who was implicated in the matter on condition that he (the suspect) ensure that the docket disappears.

‘’Subsequent to reporting the matter to the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit (ACIU), the suspect was arrested during an undercover operation. A preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the suspect is not a police officer.’’ The North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, lauded the members of the police for their rapid response that led to the arrest of the suspect. This action follows a series of other cases where perpetrators pose themselves as officers to do criminal stunts.