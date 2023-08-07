Johannesburg - North West police have arrested seven suspects for allegedly impersonating police officers, assault, extortion, robbery and fraud.
The group of men accused appeared before the Wolmaransstad Magistrates’ Court on August 3 on charges of robbery and impersonating a police officer.
The accused, identified as Shadrack Haphane, 39; Pule Meshack Neo, 50; Ben Sepato, 45; Ronny Pelesane, 30, Mooketsi Moses Mothi, 47; Bongani Ndongane, 35; and Remaketse Rosy Kobo, 35, were remanded in custody for further investigation and a formal bail application.
“The accused’s court appearance stems from their apprehension during a crime intelligence-driven operation by members of the Potchefstroom Flying Squad on August 1. This came after police received and operationalised information about suspects who were involved in fraudulent municipality tenders wherein unsuspecting clients were lured to avail themselves to sign tender documents.
“One of the victims was allegedly made to believe that he was going to sign a solar geysers contract worth R17 million. However, he was pointed with a firearm and held hostage together with his two friends at a house in Extension 17, Tswelelang Location in Wolmaransstad.
“Subsequent to operationalising the information, the police pounced on the suspects and confiscated several items that included cellular phones, SAPS appointment certificates, SAPS tracksuit top, SAPS mask, SAPS bunny jacket, SAPS pocket book, 1 × 9mm magazine with 15 ammunition, undisclosed amount of cash, and two vehicles (Volkswagen Polo and BMW).”
Police said the men were expected to appear again before the same court on Thursday, facing additional charges of assault, extortion and fraud.
North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, welcomed the arrest and thanked all members involved for their quick response, which led to the arrest and confiscation of the goods and indicated that no mercy would be shown to criminals.
The Star