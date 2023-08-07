The group of men accused appeared before the Wolmaransstad Magistrates’ Court on August 3 on charges of robbery and impersonating a police officer.

The accused, identified as Shadrack Haphane, 39; Pule Meshack Neo, 50; Ben Sepato, 45; Ronny Pelesane, 30, Mooketsi Moses Mothi, 47; Bongani Ndongane, 35; and Remaketse Rosy Kobo, 35, were remanded in custody for further investigation and a formal bail application.

“The accused’s court appearance stems from their apprehension during a crime intelligence-driven operation by members of the Potchefstroom Flying Squad on August 1. This came after police received and operationalised information about suspects who were involved in fraudulent municipality tenders wherein unsuspecting clients were lured to avail themselves to sign tender documents.

“One of the victims was allegedly made to believe that he was going to sign a solar geysers contract worth R17 million. However, he was pointed with a firearm and held hostage together with his two friends at a house in Extension 17, Tswelelang Location in Wolmaransstad.