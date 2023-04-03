Police in Gauteng nabbed more than 1800 people for different offences over the weekend

Johannesburg - Over 1800 people were arrested this past weekend, from March 31 to April 2, 2023, as police, including high-ranking officers, were hard at work tracing wanted suspects, conducting roadblocks, raiding illegal liquor outlets, and performing stop and searches, among other crime prevention initiatives. 388 of these suspects were apprehended in the Johannesburg District, where the Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng, Major General Tommy Mthombeni, headed the integrated Operation O Kae Molao.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, this operation included a roadblock in Roodepoort on Saturday evening, April 1, 2023, during which 83 suspects were arrested for being undocumented foreign nationals, 18 for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for possessing ammunition, and three unlicensed shebeens were closed down. ‘’Others were arrested during the tracing of wanted suspects who committed offences such as rape, murder, assault, housebreaking, theft, armed robbery, fraud, sexual assault, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,’’ he said. ‘’In addition, 688 people were arrested in the Tshwane District, 393 in the Ekurhuleni District, 196 in the West Rand District, and 171 in the Sedibeng District.’’