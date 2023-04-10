Police in Giyani launch manhunt after women stoned by ex-boyfriend after leaving local tavern

Johannesburg – The SAPS in Giyani have launched a manhunt for a suspect, Ceaseman Dala Chauke, 34, who stoned the mother of his child and ex-girlfriend, Nokuthula Sithole, 24, at Dzingidzingi village. Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the victim was with her friend, coming from the local tavern and going home, when they were met by her ex-boyfriend.

"It is alleged that the two had a confrontation before the suspect assaulted the victim with a stone. Her friend screamed for help and ran to households nearby. When she returned, the victim was critically injured and unconscious. The suspect was nowhere to be found," Ledwaba said. Ledwaba said that Sithole was rushed to hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. "The police were informed, and a case of murder was opened and a manhunt was immediately activated," added Ledwaba.

In another case in Giyani, another manhunt is under way for a man who stabbed his girlfriend, Happy Nxumani, 27, to death at Mbaula village. "The woman went to a local tavern and asked her boyfriend (suspect) to go home with her. "Upon arrival at the house, the couple apparently started to fight, which resulted in the victim being stabbed in the upper body with a sharp object. The suspect allegedly fled the scene into nearby bushes," said Ledwaba.

The SAPS and members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the scene and subsequently found the victim lying in a pool of blood, he added. Ledwaba said Nxumani was pronounced dead at the scene. The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has condemned the incident.