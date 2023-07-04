Police in Limpopo shut down an illegal circumcision school

Johannesburg - During the initiation season, there are always several incidents of illegal circumcisions reported. With many young men expected to undergo customary male initiation (CMI), safety has also been a major concern.

Police in Limpopo revealed that there was an initiation school in practice at Kutupu village in violation of the Initiation Act. ‘’The illegal school was closed by police in Hlogotlou and the Department of Corporative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA). ‘’According to the information available at this stage, it is alleged that there was an initiation school that was in practice at Kutupu village in contravention of the Initiation Act.

‘’The police in Hlogotlou, in conjunction with the Department of Corporative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA), closed an illegal initiation school outside Kutupu village in Sekhukhune District on Friday, June 30, 2023. ‘’It is reported that the school was discovered on Sunday, June 25, 2023, and through proper inspections, it was found that the school has not registered with the Department as per the prescribed act.’’ Despite working illegally, there have been no injuries or fatalities reported from the initiation school in question, and the decision has been taken for the initiates to be moved to a registered school.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo and Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe lauded the teams for taking appropriate action. ‘’The suspects responsible for the illegal practices of initiation school have been served with a notice to appear before Nebo Magistrates Court in the coming week facing charges of contravention of the Initiation Act. Police investigations are continuing.’’ The Eastern Cape is among the provinces that experienced illegal initiation schools.