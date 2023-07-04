Police in Limpopo shut down an illegal circumcision school

Johannesburg - During the initiation season, there are always several incidents of illegal circumcisions reported.
With many young men expected to undergo customary male initiation (CMI), safety has also been a major concern.
Police in Limpopo revealed that there was an initiation school in practice at Kutupu village in violation of the Initiation Act.
‘’The illegal school was closed by police in Hlogotlou and the Department of Corporative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA).
‘’According to the information available at this stage, it is alleged that there was an initiation school that was in practice at Kutupu village in contravention of the Initiation Act.
‘’The police in Hlogotlou, in conjunction with the Department of Corporative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs (COGHSTA), closed an illegal initiation school outside Kutupu village in Sekhukhune District on Friday, June 30, 2023.
‘’It is reported that the school was discovered on Sunday, June 25, 2023, and through proper inspections, it was found that the school has not registered with the Department as per the prescribed act.’’
Despite working illegally, there have been no injuries or fatalities reported from the initiation school in question, and the decision has been taken for the initiates to be moved to a registered school.
The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo and Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe lauded the teams for taking appropriate action.
‘’The suspects responsible for the illegal practices of initiation school have been served with a notice to appear before Nebo Magistrates Court in the coming week facing charges of contravention of the Initiation Act. Police investigations are continuing.’’
The Eastern Cape is among the provinces that experienced illegal initiation schools.
Last year, the CEO of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders, Mzwethemba Nkantsu, called on all involved in the winter initiation season, including initiation schools, parents, health workers, NGO partners, and others, to work together to ensure that the 2022 winter initiation season takes place safely without putting the health and lives of young men at risk.
‘’We established that there are six main reasons for initiation death rates in the Eastern Cape. These include illegal schools, pre-existing medical conditions, dehydration, which is based on the myth that if you don't drink, your circumcision wound will heal faster, increased drug and alcohol use by both initiates and traditional surgeons and nurses at initiation schools, poor and unhygienic conditions, and the spread of HIV and viral hepatitis.’’
The Star