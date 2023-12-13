Police killings will negatively affect crime fighting this festive season says Popcru

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) President Thulani Ngwenya has called for the government to act tough on criminals who shoot and kill law enforcement officials. As the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies gear up for their respective festive season campaigns, Ngwenya has urged its members to remain vigilant and safe.

Ngwenya says the death of more than 69 police officers will seriously hamper the police’s crime fighting attempts. Early this year, President Cyril Ramaphosa led the annual commemoration in honour of police officers who were killed in the line of duty across South Africa. It was revealed that at least 34 police officers and reservists died in the line of duty between April 1 2022 and March 31 2023. Reflecting on the challenges faced this year, Ngwenya said the escalating issue of police killings will have a negative impact on the police’s ability to fight crime this festive season, with records showing that more than 69 police lives were lost at the hands of criminals since the beginning of the year.

“This unfolding national crisis has the potential to threaten the entire country’s peace and stability. The government must publicly declare war against those who commit this deadly crime, and the current legislation must be amended to classify this barbaric act as treason. A mandatory life sentence for those found guilty must be taken as a matter of urgency to effectively bring an end to this plague,” Ngwenya said. In 2022, South Africa saw a noticeable uptick in violent crimes between October and December compared to the three months from July to September, as the number of murders rose to 7 555 from 7 004 (a 7.87% increase quarter-on-quarter) while sexual assaults rose to 15 545 from 13 090 (18.75% increase quarter-on-quarter). Likewise, cases of housebreakings, burglaries, and hijackings tend to see a noticeable uptick over the holiday season. Last month, Minister of Police Bheki Cele expressed his anger at criminals who shoot and kill police and urged the members in blue to fight fire with fire.

As a measure, Ngwenya said all members of law enforcement should be on their guard against criminals who pose danger on their lives and those of South African citizens. “We salute our members for defending our country against criminals, and they must not fear to protect or defend themselves when necessary,” he said. Ngwenya has singled out blockages in the criminal justice system (CJS) as posing challenges to the fight against crime.