Police launch manhunt for fourth suspect in syndicate targeting Chinese nationals







File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for the fourth suspect linked to the gang that is allegedly targeting Chinese nationals in the Crown Mines area, Johannesburg. Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the fourth suspect managed to flee during the shootout which resulted in two suspects being killed and a third being injured on Tuesday, during a shootout with the police. “Police were following information of the suspects who robbed the business in the Crown Mine area when they spotted the vehicle as the suspects were driving from the Crown Mines Direction towards Xavier road in Ormonde, South of Johannesburg,” he said. He added that the suspects failed to stop as they were instructed by the police, resulting in a high-speed chase. Makhubele said subsequent to the chase, suspects got out of their vehicle and started opening fire at the police, who retaliated, killing two of the suspects.

The injured suspect was taken into custody and police recovered three unlicensed riffles and two pistols as well as ammunition.

Makhubele said Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela have task the police to thoroughly investigate if the firearms have been used in the commission of other serious and violent crimes before.

He added that the vehicle used by the suspect was confirmed to have been stolen in Johannesburg in August.

Makhubele could not confirm if police have recovered stolen property, as it was tweeted by Yusuf Abramjee that three more vehicles have been recovered following the arrest of one of the suspects.

Abramjee tweeted: “More good news: Police have seized three more vehicles used by a notorious gang of robbers targeting Chinese business people in JHB. Yesterday, two suspects were shot dead and a third arrested. The vehicle used here in a recent attack was also seized today, September 25.”

Makhubele said police were following leads on the fourth suspect and believes that they were going to be able to trace and apprehend him with the help from the community.

Police have urged anyone with positive information that can lead to a successful arrest of the fourth suspect to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

The Star