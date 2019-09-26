Johannesburg - Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for the fourth suspect linked to the gang that is allegedly targeting Chinese nationals in the Crown Mines area, Johannesburg.
Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the fourth suspect managed to flee during the shootout which resulted in two suspects being killed and a third being injured on Tuesday, during a shootout with the police.
“Police were following information of the suspects who robbed the business in the Crown Mine area when they spotted the vehicle as the suspects were driving from the Crown Mines Direction towards Xavier road in Ormonde, South of Johannesburg,” he said.
He added that the suspects failed to stop as they were instructed by the police, resulting in a high-speed chase.
Makhubele said subsequent to the chase, suspects got out of their vehicle and started opening fire at the police, who retaliated, killing two of the suspects.