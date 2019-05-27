File photo

A staggering two life-terms was handed to the Gauteng police officer who hired hitmen to kill his late brother's wife and her sister in a sordid act to inherit a taxi business. Police Officer Thulani Wiseman Madide and Xolani Julius Madide were sentenced on Monday morning at the South Gauteng High Court after the pair was convicted for planning and hiring the murder of their sister-in-law.

Thulani received two life sentences on two counts of murder and Xolani received a single life sentence for the murder of their sister-in-law, Alice Muntuza Madide, and her sister, Wickey Mtshali.

Judge Majake Mabesele lambasted Thulani for his role in the murders of the two women, as he was a police officer that should be acting to protect society.

“When people kill police officers they get life imprisonment and this should also be the case when police officers do the same,” he said

Judge Mabesele was visibly upset at Thulani after handing down the sentence and said that violent crime should be treated the same no matter who commits it.

Xolani was also given a strong word by the judge who called him greedy.

The judge, who was figuratively speaking in Sesotho, said: “Inheritance that you didn’t work for will kill you.”

He said this while referring to the sentence Thulani received because he wanted the family taxi business.

In March last year, the hit man in this gruesome crime, Sicelo Ndebele, was also sentenced to life in prison, after he had turned State witness on the two violent assailants.

Ndebele fingered a third brother, Mbangiseni Madide, who was also alleged to be involved in the murder conspiracy, but who was acquitted.

Alice Muntuza Madide left behind three children, who now live with their grandparents in KZN, aged five, seven and 10, at the time of her murder.



