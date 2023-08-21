Police Minister Bheki Cele commands the troops for the last time ahead of BRICS Summit

Minister of Police General Bheki Cele and the National Commissioner of the SAPS, General Fannie Masemola yesterday delivered their last message to members of the police and other law-enforcement agencies including the SANDF and Metro before the 6th BRICS Summit set to get under way in Sandton later today. It is not yet clear how many police officers have been deployed to ensure the safety of the more than 5 000 people expected to attend the summit at the Sandton Convention Centre starting today and ending on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Xi Jinping of China, Brazil’s President Luiz Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend the summit alongside heads of state from the continent and other BRICS-aligned nations. Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin withdrew his physical participation at the summit following an ICC warrant of arrest issued against him for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

South Africa – Johannesburg – Police ready for BRICS – 21 August 2023. AS part of their show of readiness the different security forces gathered at Sandton City near the place where the 15th summit will take place this week. Police minister Bheki Cele announced that SAPS, Provincial police, Metro police and SANDF are ready to serve and protect. Picture: Timothy Bernard / African News Agency (ANA) Putin, who will be a virtual participant, will be represented in Joburg by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The SANDF has deployed troops to form part of the security detail for the summit. The summit is expected to be attended by over 40 heads of state, scores of government representatives as well as local and international dignitaries and delegates.

“We are not scared, we are absolutely not scared. Nobody should be scared. We are ready, we have been moving and walking this path for these past few days,” Cele told the officers. He commanded the forces for the last time following a series of meetings and planning before the summit during a security forces parade of law-enforcement agencies from various disciplines of the SAPS and supporting security agencies deployed aimed to safeguard the much-anticipated summit. The parade was held at the Innes Free Park in Sandton on Monday morning. Over the past few days, the area of Sandton has seen an increase in police presence in and around Africa’s richest neighbourhood.

Cele said a lot was expected and a lot was at stake as the summit was one of the highly-anticipated events in the country’s political calendar. He urged the troops to represent the country well during the next three days. “What is expected of you is to show that every person visiting and every citizen is safe. Approach situations and people here with friendly faces. You are not here just for security, you are ambassadors. You won’t irritate people, but work with people with a huge smile. “All of you, you will work for one South Africa. I know there are many disciplines here, but you are all here with one objective,” he said.

Cele further encouraged the officers to make people feel comfortable, make their trip enjoyable and make them want to come back to South Africa. “Behave in the maximum kind of discipline and protection,” he said. Cele’s last rallying call to the troops came just days after he announced the latest crime figures which indicated a decrease in violent crimes while still painting a grim picture of widespread lawlessness in the country.

“You are instructed. This place from now on until the last day of BRICS, is home of the world. Make the world feel welcome, make the world comfortable. That is in your hands. When they see you they must see hope. “You are commanded to go and do your best for the country, the world and yourself,” Cele said. On Thursday, the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure co-chairperson, Tebello Mosiliki, indicated that all the units represented in the structure were ready for the task ahead.