There have been reports about threats of instability should former president Jacob Zuma go back to jail. Some business people in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal are living in fear in case history repeats itself with unrest unleashed over the arrest of Zuma, if it happens.

In 2021 more than 300 people were killed in Gauteng and KZN and the economy suffered immensely. This comes on the back of the Constitutional Court on Thursday dismissing a bid to overturn the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling on Zuma’s release on medical parole. The Correctional Services Commissioner is tasked with finding a resolution whether Zuma goes back to jail or not.

Speaking at Operation Shanela on Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said they will have to wait on the directive of Correctional Services on the matter and also execute whatever order is given. “While waiting for its outcome I've been in contact with the Minister of Justice and Correctional Services since Friday and Saturday. “The ConCourt gave the prerogative to them. The acting national commission of Correctional Services is still waiting for that decision. I spoke to the minister, they said the legal team is still trying to interpret what is supposed to happen.

“We are getting ready for whatever eventualities which could be to say they take him back to prison or he has finished his sentence. It's up to them,” said Cele. Political analyst Professor Sethulego Matebesi told one of the broadcasters that Zuma made a contribution towards what South Africa is today. “Zuma made a significant contribution to South Africa ... for me, it will be a sad moment in the history of South Africa if he has to go down. We've dealt with many other things.

“We need to be very cautious around this issue. The fact of the matter is if South Africa has to uphold the rule of law, then it has to apply to everyone irrespective of who that particular person is. “But I thought by this time, we should have laid to bed this Jacob Zuma matter and it's really unfortunate that we still facing a situation like this,” said Matebesi. The JGZ Foundation refuted claims that Zuma went to Moscow, Russia, after the judgment.