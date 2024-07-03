Police nab one in foiled cash-in-transit robbery in Tembisa

A manhunt is on for several brazen criminals who were involved in a violent attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday. Residents of Liliba section in Tembisa woke up this morning to an attempted cash-in-transit robbery, which led to chaos as some people started rushing around on a quest to find money after the armoured vehicle exploded, while others recorded the event on their cellphones.

The road between New Road and Sam Molele Drive was temporarily closed as EMPD officers were on scene, assisting to divert the traffic. Gauteng SAPS confirmed one suspect was arrested after he sustained injuries during the attempted cash-in-transit robbery at approximately 8am. Preliminary investigations suggest that the cash-in-transit armoured vehicle was rammed by a Mercedes-Benz, and both vehicles caught fire. The suspects fired shots at the security guards, injuring one of them.

Provincial spokesperson Lt Colonel Mavela Masondo said police responded swiftly, and the suspects fled the scene without taking any cash. “One of the suspects was found on the scene and taken to the medical care centre after he sustained injuries. He is under police guard,” Masondo said. Soon after the incident, police officers and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers went searching for the suspects.

A Mercedes-Benz believed to have been used during the commission of the crime was found abandoned, with a rifle inside, and the second Mercedes-Benz, also believed to have been used in the crime, was found inside a yard in Tembisa. Masondo said the one Mercedes-Benz was reportedly hijacked in Bedfordview. Police are still searching for the rest of the suspects. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), Lieutenant General (Dr/Adv) Godfrey Lebeya, released the fourth quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year last week, saying cash-in-transit heists continue to be a thorn in the country’s side.