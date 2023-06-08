Police nabbed five suspected Post Office robbers

Johannesburg - Police reacted speedily to an armed robbery at the Kanana post office, near Orkney in the North West on Thursday morning and arrested five suspects, between the ages of 28 and 33. According to police spokesperson Colonel Adèle Myburgh, various police units consisting of Kanana police station members, the Flying Squad, and the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District Crime Combating Unit reacted to a cry for help from the manager of the Kanana post office.

Myburgh said four armed suspects allegedly entered the Kanana post office at about 9.25am and overpowered three employees as well as one customer. "The victims were allegedly held at gunpoint and robbed of three cellular phones as well as cash. "The suspects then fled on foot, and following the incident, the manager contacted the police, who immediately reacted and mobilised units.

"The police consequently apprehended five suspects and seized a bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash, a cellular phone that was allegedly robbed during the incident as well as three firearms with ammunition.“ Myburgh said a preliminary investigation revealed that the serial numbers of the firearms had been filed off. "The suspects will appear before the Orkney Magistrate’s Court on Friday, for business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition."