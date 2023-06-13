Independent Online
Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Police need help after the discovery of a woman’s body in Pienaarsrivier, Limpopo

Picture: SAPS

Picture: SAPS

Published 2h ago

Johannesburg - The police are looking for information after finding a woman's body at Pienaarsrivier Maubane off-ramp in Limpopo.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that the police in Pienaarsrivier have opened a murder docket after the body of an unknown African woman was discovered on Saturday, June 10, 2023.

“Police were on patrol, when they were stopped by community members after they discovered a partially burnt body of a woman lying in the bushes next to the off-ramp.

“The deceased is not yet identified and she is in her thirties, dark in complexion, with short hair. She was wearing a red leather jacket, black jeans trousers and red half boots,” Ledwaba said.

The police said that the circumstances surrounding her death are still under police investigation.

“Police are appealing to anyone with information that can help identify the deceased, or regarding the incident to contact Detective Sergeant Morudu on 0723806470 or crime stop number 0860010111 or nearest police station or MySAPSApp,” said Ledwaba.

