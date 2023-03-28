Police officer becomes victim of an online scam

Johannesburg - Gauteng police are warning residents to be vigilant amid an off-duty officer became a victim of an online scam and robbery in Winterveld. According to sources who spoke with The Star, this syndicate has been around for quite some time. Perpetrators target people from outside the area since they are not familiar with Winterveld, which has, in the past, revealed a high crime hotspot.

It is reported that the victim (a police officer) saw an advertisement on social media about a vehicle that was for sale. He communicated with the seller, who sent him a location to go and view and possibly buy the vehicle on Saturday. Gauteng Provincial SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said upon arrival at the agreed meeting point in Winterveld, the police officer and his partner were confronted by more than five armed suspects who robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash and a service pistol. "Police have opened a case of armed robbery and are searching for the suspects after an off-duty police officer was robbed by armed suspects in Winterveld," said Masondo.

He said the victims were not injured. Masondo said police are warning the public to be careful of such incidents as there are several cases with the same modus operandi that have been reported in Winterveld. According to anti-crime activist Yousuf Abramjee, the group withdrew (stole) an amount of R39 000 from an account and made off with a cellphone and a service pistol.

A businessman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said perpetrators thrive on targeting outsiders, especially those from Johannesburg and those who don’t speak their language. "Perpetrators place an advert on Facebook Market or a similar platform. Say one wants a second-hand car or any other item, they will advertise it for a very, very cheap price. One will have to go and get it deep in Winterveld. Winterveld is a mixture of RDPs and informal settlements, similar to Diepsloot, but it has a lot more rural structure, so when you get there, they rob you. They know their targets; if you sound like you speak the language, then they don't pitch at the location because it means you might be from around," said a source. He said his brother was almost a victim.

"I know a few victims; my brother and his colleague live in Joburg; his colleague wanted to buy CDJs and was led to Winterveld; the only good thing for them is that they got delayed and decided to make a detour to my place and we phoned the scammers from there; when they heard my voice, they knew I was from around there, and they didn't answer the phone from thereon. Upon investigation, I was told of the scam, and since then, I see it being reported on a daily basis," he said. He cautioned residents that if the price is too good to be true, then it is a scam. "Winterveld is very dangerous for people not coming from Pretoria. Always insist on making the transaction away from Winterveld or the police station," he said.