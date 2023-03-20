Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, March 20, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Police on alert as EFF protesters march into Sandton

11/12/18. Johannesburg. The neighbourhood of Sandhurst suburb. Sandton City entrance on Rivonia Road.Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

11/12/18. Johannesburg. The neighbourhood of Sandhurst suburb. Sandton City entrance on Rivonia Road.Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 2h ago

Share

Johannesburg - Police said they were monitoring the Sandton City complex closely after hundreds of EFF members marched through the business capital of Johannesburg from Alexandra.

A spokesperson for the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD), Xolani Fihla, told The Star that Catherine Street had been blocked off, with other roads being disrupted because of the protests.

There was high police visibility, and private security could be seen patrolling the streets of the Sandton area.

Fihla said the protesters had also gone to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

“The protesting crowds have now dispersed from the Sandton Convention Centre. They are on the move, and we cannot confirm their next destination,” Fihla said.

More on this

Fihla said the crowds were not violent.

Videos of the protesters on social media showed the crowds singing and chanting sentiments aimed against current government.

The Star

Related Topics:

EFFProtests

Share