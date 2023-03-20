Police on alert as EFF protesters march into Sandton

Johannesburg - Police said they were monitoring the Sandton City complex closely after hundreds of EFF members marched through the business capital of Johannesburg from Alexandra. A spokesperson for the Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD), Xolani Fihla, told The Star that Catherine Street had been blocked off, with other roads being disrupted because of the protests.

There was high police visibility, and private security could be seen patrolling the streets of the Sandton area. Fihla said the protesters had also gone to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. “The protesting crowds have now dispersed from the Sandton Convention Centre. They are on the move, and we cannot confirm their next destination,” Fihla said.